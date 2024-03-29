Play Brightcove video

Video footage shows two people outside Oliver Flowers' house before the cars are stolen.

A headteacher from Aldridge is considering taking legal action against vehicle manufacturer Lexus UK after both of his family cars were stolen from his driveway.

The two cars were taken from outside his home on Friday 22 March, just as Oliver Flowers was breaking up for the school Easter holidays to spend time with his family.

His upstairs bedroom camera captured two people standing by his cars at around 11.30pm. Mr Flowers says one minute later, both cars were gone.

He explained: "We are absolutely gutted. Both vehicles on the first day of our Easter holiday, both vehicles completely gone and it's completely gutting. Both really expensive vehicles that we worked really hard for."

The cars are worth around £60,000

He added: "I found it absolutely extraordinary that cars like that can go in 60 seconds. So I searched online to see if it's a known issue. Low and behold it's a huge issue for both Lexus and Toyota, that people can access the security breach of the backbone of the car very easily and gain access to the car and gain access to driving it off."

Mr Flowers says he feels let down by the manufacturer after it shared information on its website alerting car owners to a potential security manufacturing problem, but failed to contact customers individually.

On 13 March, Lexus UK shared a statement on its website saying: "We take the issue of Toyota and Lexus vehicle theft very seriously.

"We are continuously developing technical solutions to make our vehicles more secure, to help reduce the risk of theft.

"An enhanced security hardware system was introduced in October 2021 on the latest models targeted by criminals. Since which, we’ve seen a significant drop in thefts of those models.

Lexus UK shared information about a security problem on its website Credit: ITV Central

Those with older models are being advised to contact their local dealer to arrange the fitting of a protective plate to block access to the vehicle’s electronics.

Lexus UK said: "For older models, we endeavour to create solutions that can offer enhanced protection to our customers.

"Following significant investments by Toyota GB, in line with that of other vehicle manufacturers, newly developed official Toyota and Lexus security hardware components will very soon be available to fit to those targeted models registered before October 2021.

"Following communication from Lexus in the coming weeks, owners should contact their local dealer to arrange free of charge fitment.

"Customers can already speak to their local dealer about the fitment of a protective plate to block access to the vehicle’s electronics. This is a nationwide customer care offering."

However, Mr Flowers says the manufacturer should have written directly to him and other owners to alert them to the problem. He's now urging other drivers to check their cars so they don't get caught out.

He said: "Had I have known about this in the first place I could have taken measures to secure some of the most valuable assets that we own.

"I want other Lexus and Toyota customer to know about this so that they can take additional measures so they don't go through the heartache me and my family have gone through."

The family's cars are worth around £60,000, but Mr Flowers is unsure how much he’ll get back from his insurance. He’s now joined a group planning to take joint legal action against Lexus UK.

We contacted Lexus UK for a further statement responding to Mr Flowers' case. They referred us to their website statement above.

West Midlands Police is investigating the theft and a statement from the force said: "We know the huge inconvenience of vehicle crime on livelihoods, and personal lives, and we’ll be exploring all possible lines of enquiry.

"We are keen for anyone who was in the area to come forward, especially if you have doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist us."

