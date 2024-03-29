A man has been convicted after stealing all the silverware from a 13th century church in Kings Norton.

Craig Tombs who's 41, broke into St Nicholas’ Church and stole historical items on the 19th March 2024.

He smashed a stained-glass window before stealing the items and escaping, but was identified through CCTV enquiries.

He was arrested on the 23rd March after a BMW was stopped in Clover Road in Weoley Castle.He was charged and appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on the 28th March.

Tombs pleaded guilty to burglary and was remanded into custody for sentencing in April.

The silverware is still missing Credit: West Midlands Police

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the missing items pictured.

Sergeant Neil Ogden from the Northfield constituency said:

“Some great work has gone into arresting Tombs. We hope this update offers reassurance to the church, worshippers and the local community. The church is a stone's throw from the restored Old Grammar School and Tudor Merchant's House, which used to be called the Saracen's Head.

People from the community said they were "outraged" at the break-in, saying:

“Thieves broke in through one of our stained-glass windows and have taken all our silverware.

“Items include a pewter jug with lid, a silver shell, small oil pots, chalices, patens, ciborium, lidded box and vases.

"One of the most unusual pieces is our verge made by Birmingham silversmith Eric Clements.”