Thousands of people lined the streets of Birmingham on Good Friday, for the annual "Walk of Witness" procession.

Soho Road in Handsworth was the focal point for the Easter event, with hundreds taking part in the walk itself.

"Walk of Witness" procession in Birmingham Credit: ITV News Central

The march included floats with live music, praise and worship teams, with communities across the area uniting to mark Easter.

The procession began outside Beacon Church off Sandwell Road, and made its way down Soho Road.

One of the floats at the event marking Easter Credit: ITV News Central

The parade has been bringing people together at the event for more than 20 years.

Pastor Bryan Scott said:

“It is wonderful we can demonstrate and share the love of Jesus another year".

Walk co-ordinator Desmond Jaddoo said:

"This is a time to demonstrate our faith by sharing the gospel of our lord and saviour Jesus Christ to our communities.

"It is a time of celebration and fellowship on our streets and demonstrates our commitment of breaking out of the walls of our churches and bring the love of Jesus to our streets."

The "Walk of Witness" has been organised by a coalition of churches known as the Handsworth District Christian Outreach. They say the event is to remember the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus.

Watch communities come together at the "Walk of Witness" event: