Boys, 14, arrested after knives discovered by Birmingham city centre

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested after knives were discovered by police.

Specialist plain clothes officers had identified two young males acting suspiciously in Birmingham city centre.Project Guardian Team WMP said task force officers were deployed on Friday, March 29.

Uniformed officers later swooped in and found two teens each allegedly carrying a kitchen knife.Two 14-year-old boys were held at the scene and taken into custody.

Police inquiries were ongoing.