West Midlands Police officers descended on a Birmingham suburb this morning after reports of disorder involving "weapons".

A heavy police presence could be seen around the junction of Aldridge Road and Birdbrook Road, in Great Barr, just before 8am.

Blue and white police tape was sealing off a section of Aldridge Road, opposite James Watt College.

Several police vehicles were in attendance and more were seen arriving at the scene over the course of the incident.

The police cordon had been placed around the grass island and service road which leads to shops at the junction of Birdbrook Road.

A statment from the force reads: "We're investigating after a disorder involving weapons in Tideswell Road, Birmingham in the early hours of today.

"A car is believed to have been rammed and weapons are reported to have been seen.

"One man is believed to have been assaulted, although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

"Enquiries continue and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 365 of 30 March.