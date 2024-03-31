Murder arrest after woman's body found in Birmingham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house in Birmingham.

The woman, aged 48, was found at a property in Mulwych Road, in Tile Cross, just before 1pm on Saturday, 30 March, after concerns were raised for her welfare.

Police say a man, aged 49, was arrested on suspicion of murder at around 5.30pm yesterday and remains in custody for questioning.

Her family has been informed and police are working to establish the cause of her death.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, said: “We’re working hard to establish exactly what has happened, and to provide answers for the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by her death.

“We believe the woman was known to the suspect and we are not currently looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

“I still really need to hear from anyone who was in the Mulwych Road area yesterday who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary, or who captured anything on dash cam footage.”

Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure the public and to offer support to the community.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, quoting log 1847 of 30 March.

Officers can be reached via 101, or via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.