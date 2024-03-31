The Red Arrows are gearing up for their 60th anniversary season which will see the return of the iconic nine-ship formation not seen since 2021.

Lincolnshire's much-loved aerobatics display team have been training throughout the winter from their base at RAF Waddington in preparation for the season ahead.

A full 2024 display schedule was released in March which lists all 37 displays planned this year, including the Midlands Air Festival, British Grand Prix and the King's Birthday flypast.

Squadron Leader Jon Bond took over as Red 1 for the milestone diamond campaign and three new pilots have joined the team.

Speaking on the season ahead, Sqn Ldr Bond said: "It's the 60th season, a really big anniversary for us this year.

"Our biggest thing this year was to bring back the nine but clearly we want to do that safely.

"We couldn't change too many things at one time because our biggest thing is putting that nine back together and when you haven't done it for a while you have to build that corporate knowledge back up.

"We can't run before we walk but we've got a couple of new manoeuvres in there which were last seen in the early 2000s or 90s so we've brought those back as an added extra.

"Our main thing is showing off the nine, especially that back section, Hanna. That gives an added spectacle to the show.

"So hopefully there'll be lots in there and something a bit different as well."

The Reds are jetting off to Greece on May 21 for their first display and will sign off the season with a finale at Duxford on October 5.

Sqn Ldr Bond says they are cramming in as many shows in as many locations as possible.

He said: "We're trying to pack as much as we can into the summer.

"It's only a short period from May to October so we try and get to as many shows as we can, not just the number of shows but also the location of shows.

"We want to put the red, white and blue out for as many people in as many different locations as possible as the Red Arrows have done for the past few decades.

"We're very much there to promote UK interest overseas as well. We're going to Canada to promote the RCAF 100, just showing the great connection between our armed forces.

"We're doing that for five weeks over the August period but we're doing a show in the UK just two days before we go so we're trying to cram as much in as we can. It should only be a five-week period where we're not displaying in the UK and we've done our best to try and get as much in as we can through June, July and early August."

