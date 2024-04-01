Rail passengers are being warned of disruption later this week as further rail strikes are expected to take place.

ASLEF members at 16 different rail companies will take part in various one-day walk outs from the 5th to the 8th of April, alongside a six-day overtime ban.

Operators are warning that this could mean the possibility of short notice cancellations and alterations to the normal timetable.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “ASLEF is the only rail union continuing to strike, targeting passengers and preventing their own members from voting on the pay offer that remains on the table.

"Having resolved disputes with all other rail unions, the Transport Secretary and Rail Minister have ensured that a pay offer is on the table - taking train drivers’ average salaries from £60,000 up to £65,000.”

Operators affected include:

Friday 5 April - Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway.

Saturday 6 April - Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express.

Monday 8 April - Great Northern, Greater Anglia.

Here are ITV News Central we have created a full list of our train operators and how they are affected.

East Midlands Railway

East Midlands Railway Credit: EMR

East Midlands Railway will not operate services on any of its routes on Friday 5 April.

There will be short notice cancellations and alterations due to an overtime ban between Thursday 4 and Saturday 6 April and between Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 April.

Customers are advised to check their full journey, including first and last trains, before travelling due to strike action impacting multiple train operators on different days.

EMR also advises people to check and the day after strike action for any service alterations.

CrossCountry Trains

CrossCountry Trains

Check your journey in advance and on the day as services are expected to be extremely busy or subject to short-notice cancellations.

There will be no CrossCountry service on Friday 5 April.

CrossCountry services are expected to be extremely busy on Saturday 6 April, please only travel if essential.

There will be changes to CrossCountry timetables between Thursday 4 April and Tuesday 9 April, please check your journey in advance and on the day.

Revised timetables are correct in journey planners for Thursday 4, Saturday 6, Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 April.

If you are due to travel the day after industrial action, continue to check your journey as services may be impacted.

LNER

LNER Credit: PA

LNER services for Saturday 6 April are back on sale.

Industrial action will affect the wider network between Monday Friday 5 April and Monday 8 April with different train operators impacted on separate dates during this period.

An overtime ban by drivers is also in place between Thursday 4 April until Tuesday 9 April which could lead to short-notice changes and cancellations.

West Midlands Railway

West Midlands Railway

There will be a planned reduction in services on Thursday, April 4, Saturday 6, Monday 8 and Tuesday 9.

There will be no service on Friday, April 5.

Normal service is expected on Sunday, April 7.

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast Credit: PA

Avanti West Coast says do not attempt to travel with the company on Friday 5 April as they will not be running any services on their routes.

Avanti West Coast services on the days either side of the strike will also be affected, along with industrial action impacting other train companies throughout the week.

They recommend you check your entire journey before you travel.

Where they share routes with other operators, their trains will be busier than usual on the dates other train companies are on strike.

Online journey planners are now all updated to show no Avanti West Coast trains on Friday 5 April and the resulting amended timetables for 4, 6, 8 and 9 April.

ASLEF has also announced that their members will withdraw from working any overtime between Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 April and from Monday 8 to Tuesday 9 April, along with the strikes at other train companies on Saturday 6 April and Monday 8 April.

During this period Avanti recommends you check before you travel, as the overtime ban’s impact will vary from route to route, and your entire journey across multiple train operators may be affected - including potentially the first and last trains of the day.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways

Passengers are warned to check before they travel on Thursday, April 4, Monday 8 and Tuesday 9.

Essential travel only on Friday, April 5

No Chiltern Railways will run on Saturday, April 6.

Great Western Railway

Great Western Railway

Wednesday, April 3 - action short of a strike

A normal level of service will operate throughout the day, but there may be some short-notice alterations and cancellations to services late at night.

Thursday, April 4 - action short of a strike

A normal level of service will operate throughout the day, but there will be some short-notice alterations and cancellations.

Friday, April 5 - action short of a strike

A normal level of service will operate throughout the day, but there will be some short-notice alterations and cancellations.

Saturday, April 6 - strike day

An extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 0700 and must be completed by around 1900. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.

Sunday, April 7 - non-strike day

Trains will run as planned with some changes to service start-up and some planned cancellations. Please check before you travel.

Monday, April 8 - action short of a strike

A normal level of service will operate throughout the day, but there will be some short-notice alterations and cancellations.

Tuesday, April 9 - action short of a strike

A normal level of service will operate throughout the day, but there will be some short-notice alterations and cancellations.

Check before you travel:

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner, subject to the exceptions listed below . Please take note of any Service Updates that may be showing with a warning triangle on your displayed journeys.