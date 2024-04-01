Officers descend on Birmingham street with police tent erected

Officers closed off a road in Birmingham amidst a police incident.

Slade Road in Erdington had been completely sealed off this afternoon, April 1.West Midlands Police officers swooped on the Birmingham suburb and a blue tent had been erected outside a city property.

A significant police presence could be seen in Slade Road at the junction of Fentham Road.A portion of the street was sealed off by blue and white tape, and police cars were stationed at either side.

A blue police tent had been set up, and residents reported officers conducting searches of drains.No cars or pedestrians were allowed through through the cordon and Slade Road remains closed at the junction of Fentham Road.West Midlands Police have been approached for more information on this incident.