Three people have been fined in court for failing to deal with their unsightly properties in Melton.

Melton Borough Council said it had received complaints from local residents about two properties.

The council said that Carla Potter of Bramley Close and Stacey Gascoigne and Thomas Barton of West Avenue failed to listen to the authority’s Safer Communities team despite being given warnings and Community Protection Notices (CPN).

Rubbish left at a home in Bramley Close, Melton Credit: BPM Media/Melton Borough Council

Ms Potter was fined £500, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £200 and the council’s costs of £872.15.

Ms Gascoigne and Mr Barton were each fined £500, ordered to pay the same victim surcharges and the council’s costs of £482.51.

All three were found guilty in absence of failing to comply with a CPN at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 28.