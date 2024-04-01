People of all ages gathered in Smethwick this morning to take part in an Easter Egg roll.

It was to celebrate the Warley Woods Community Trust's 20th Anniversary - and the Easter Bank Holiday.

Hundreds turned out to roll painted eggs down the park's slopes.

People were encouraged to bring their own hard boiled egg to roll down the hill, follow the Easter Egg Trail and enter the painted egg competition.

Even adults got to have a roll in their own special heat.

Fun was had by all at the event Credit: ITV News Central

One visitor to the event said: "We've started to come every year now and it's just a lot of fun here in Warley Woods, we just really enjoy coming.

Another said: "It's kind of ridiculous, but it's a lot of fun. I love it. The adult roll is very good and people get very passionate about it."

Warley Woods is a 100-acre community park which is a mix of woodland, open meadow and a golf course.

It was an exciting day to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Warley Woods Credit: ITV News Central

It has registered, grade 2 status with English Heritage because of its historic plan, designed by Humphry Repton.

The park is designated as a Site of Important Nature Conservation and a Site of Local Importance to Nature Conservation.

Warley Woods began its life as private parkland for the Galton family in the 18th Century.

Many people took part in the events Credit: ITV News Central

It was saved from being developed for housing by public subscription and was opened as public park in 1906, and became known as “The People’s Park”.

Its public building is The Pavilion which is home to Warley Woods Community Trust and hosts its shop, a cafe, a meeting room and public toilets.