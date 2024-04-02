A woman who was found dead at a house in Birmingham has been described as a 'much loved mother'.

Francis Dwyer, 48, was found at a property on Mulwych Road, Tile Cross on Saturday (30 March).

Anthony Hoey, 49, of Hall Road, Handsworth, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).

He has also been charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent.

Ms Dwyer's family, including her mum, two daughters and grandchildren, today paid tribute to her saying: "My Fran you will be missed so much. We don’t know how we will get on without you.

"A much loved daughter, mother, nan, sister, auntie, mother-in-law and friend. Heaven has gained the most beautiful Angel.

"You're missed by all your family and friends. Forever and always we love you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…