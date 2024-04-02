Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central's Jane Hesketh went to meet the couple who witnessed the ambulance explosion...

A couple from Staffordshire have described the "horror show" they witnessed as an ambulance exploded outside their house.

David and Marilyn Brinklow's 91-year-old neighbour was being dropped off by the ambulance on Thursday 14 March when a pedestrian alerted the driver that the vehicle was smoking.

The couple, from Barton-under-Needwood, closed their curtains as the engine caught fire, then exploded.

The aftermath of the ambulance fire. Credit: David Brinklow

Footage shared exclusively with ITV News Central by David and Marilyn show a nother explosion follow.

The roof of the ambulance then blew off and landed on their garage - leaving a huge hole in the roof.

Their hedges, trees and lawn all caught fire, and the back of their car also melted.

David and Marilyn's windows were damaged in the fire, and they remain boarded up as the couple wait until the 11 April to get them replaced.

The back of the couple's car was melted by the fire. Credit: David Brinklow

The house is completely smoke damaged, whilst electricity to the garage is still cut off and they are forced to run an adapter to keep the freezer going.

Marilyn said: "It was like a Hitchcock film. I suffer with my nerves and it didn't do me any good.

"I keep having flashbacks. There was nothing left of the ambulance and all the bits of it like a volcano were flying off like glass and started burning our nets. Its horrible to talk about."

David added: "It went off like a roman candle. I was shocked - it was like a horror show."

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the ambulance goes up in flames as firefighters work to control the blaze.

In response, the private ambulance company EMED said: "On Thursday 14th March 2024 , during a routine patient drop-off in Barton Under Needwood the engine of our ambulance caught fire.

"Unfortunately, some of the neighbouring properties suffered damage, which we are now managing through our insurer.

"All our ambulances undergo robust safety checks on a regular basis and our absolute priority is the safety of our patients and the communities we serve.

"We are working closely with the vehicle manufacturer and an independent safety consultant as part of our on-going internal investigation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…