A man has been arrested after Nottinghamshire Police pulled over a car full of cannabis plants.

They were first called to reports of a burglary at a house in Ryecroft Street in Stapleford, at around 2.40am on 2nd April.

After searching the property, they found large quantities of cannabis growing across a number of rooms, along with bags full of cropped cannabis plants.

Within ten minutes, police say they had tracked down a vehicle of interest travelling north on the M1. It was brought to a stop at Junction 29 near Chesterfield.

Around a hundred cropped cannabis plants were found packed into bags at the back of the car, along with two axes.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, burglary and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, District Commander for Broxtowe, said:

“This was a great example of our policing colleagues working in tandem to get a positive result – all within a few minutes of us being called.

“After attending reports of a burglary, it quickly became apparent that the property was being used to grow cannabis and that some of these plants had been taken.

“Our response teams then worked closely with roads policing officers in Derbyshire to track down and pull over a vehicle of interest on the motorway.

“As a result of this quick action, we were able to seize large quantities of Class B drugs, both in the car and back at a house in Stapleford, while also arresting a suspect in the process.

“It has been said many times before, but cannabis production is by no means a victimless crime.

“On the contrary, it attracts nothing but trouble to areas, while also posing a very real fire risk to neighbouring properties, due to electricity being dangerously bypassed.

“We don’t want to see these grows anywhere near our communities".