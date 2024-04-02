A teenager is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after two men were stabbed in a street in Birmingham, in the early hours.

The pair were rushed to hospital after the incident on Uplands Road in Handsworth, which happened at around 12:35am on the 1st April.A 19-year old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both stab victims are currently being treated in hospital.West Midlands Police confirmed they were called to reports of disorder at the scene.

Part of Avenue Road off Uplands Road was partially cordoned off.A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said:

"We are investigating after two men were stabbed during a disorder in Handsworth in the early hours of this morning (1st April).

"Officers were called at around 12:35am to Uplands Road, Handsworth after reports of a disorder in the street."A man, aged 19, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"A man in his 40s also received a stab wound, which is believed to be not life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment."We have increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance and officers are conducting enquiries to establish what happened".