Who is standing for election in the Midlands in 2024?

Voters in the Midlands will head to the polls on 2 May to elect local councillors, Police & Crime Commissioners and two regional Mayors.

In parts of the East Midlands voters will elect the first ever East Midlands Mayor covering Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. Leicester and Leicestershire are not part of the new East Midlands Combined County Authority.

Meanwhile, Conservative Andy Street is seeking re-election for a third term in the West Midlands, which has had an elected regional Mayor since 2017.

That's all due to happen before a UK Parliamentary General Election later in the year.

The deadline for candidates to confirm their candidacy is the 5 April.

Who are the candidates for Mayor?

EAST MIDLANDS MAYOR

Cllr Ben Bradley MP, Conservative Conservative leader of Nottinghamshire Country Council and Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley has thrown his hat in the ring. He says he'll spend some of the devolved money on improving roads and public transport. He's spoken about the importance of being from the area and being the right person to encrourage investment into the region.

Claire Ward, Labour Labour's hopeful is the former MP Claire Ward. She's worked a lot with the NHS and says she'll be a champion for better services and a voice for forgotten communities. She wants to increase the number of affordable homes across the region and help create thousands of jobs in the green sector.

Cllr Alan Graves, Reform UK Reform UK's candidate is Derby councillor and Lord Mayor Alan Graves. He says people in the East Midlands don't currently have a voice, but he would get rid of the new Combined County Authority, claiming having a Mayor is a waste of money.

Matt Relf, Independent Matt Relf is an independent candidate who boasts a decade of experience in highways maintenance. He says only an independent can stand up to Westminster and put the East Midlands first while building the right kind of homes, not just ones that are profitable for developers.

Frank Adlington-Stringer, Green Party Frank Adlington-Stringer is the first ever Green councillor elected in North East Derbyshire. He's promised to bring about a Green Industrial Revolution - while creating citizens assemblies for the public to have their say.

Rachel Elnaugh-Love, Independent And Rachel Elnaugh-Love is another independent candidate. The businesswoman featured as an investors in early episodes of the TV show Dragon's Den. She announced her intention to run but has since encouraged people to spoil their ballots saying the election cannot be considered free and fair.



WEST MIDLANDS MAYOR

Andy Street, Conservative Conservative Andy Street is running for a third consecutive term. The former John Lewis boss says he wants to triple the number of social homes built across the West Midlands and fund 40 new career advisors for the region’s most challenged schools.

Richard Parker, Labour Hoping to make it third time lucky for Labour is Richard Parker. The business man and consultant says the Tories have harmed the West Midlands. He plans to bring buses under public control and says he has a plan to revitalise left-behind towns and boost tourism.

Sunny Virk, Liberal Democrat The Liberal Democrat candidate is barrister Sunny Virk. He was the party's candidate in the Tamworth by-election last year. He's says he wants to focus transport and has challenged his rival candidates to speak out against what he's described as "racism" from others in their parties.

Elaine Williams, Reform UK Elaine Williams is Reform UK's candidate. She's a solicitor and says she wants to stop the "net-zero" agenda and that "anti-car" measures such as low traffic neighbourhoods and clean air zones are "seriously damaging businesses." She argues getting rid of them will attract more investment.

Siobhan Harper-Nunes, Green Party The Green Party candidate, Siobhan Harper-Nunes says she'll increase the pace and scale of action on climate change. She's described the West Midlands Combined Authority as "out of touch" and says she'll make sure it gives a voice to "left-behind communities"



For the first time, the election of West Midlands Mayor will take place using the First Past the Post system, the same as in a general election. It means the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Which candidates are standing for Police & Crime Commissioner?

WEST MIDLANDS POLICE

Simon Foster, Labour

Tom Byrne, Conservative

WEST MERCIA POLICE

Richard Overton, Labour

Cllr Sarah Murray, Liberal Democrat

Julian Dean, Green Party

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE POLICE

Caroline Henry, Conservative

Gary Godden, Labour

LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

Roy Palmer, Labour

DERBYSHIRE CONSTABULARY

Nicolle Ndiweni, Labour and Co-operative Party

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE POLICE

Danielle Stone, Labour and Co-operative Party

Ana Savage Gunn, Liberal Democrat

Martyn Emberson, Conservative and Unionist Party

STAFFORDSHIRE POLICE

Alastair Watson, Labour

Ben Adams, Conservative and Unionist Party

WARWICKSHIRE POLICE

Philip Seccombe, Conservative

Sarah Feeney, Labour

Richard Dickson, Liberal Democrats

GLOUCESTERSHIRE CONSTABULARY

Chris Nelson, Conservative

Martin John Surl, Liberal Democrat

LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE

Which councils are holding elections in 2024?

Dudley Council , election for all councillors

Coventry Council , election for one third of councillors

Sandwell Council , election for one third of councillors

Solihull Council , election for one third of councillors

Walsall Council , election for one third of councillors

Wolverhampton Council , election for one third of councillors

Cannock Chase Council , election for all councillors

Nuneaton and Bedworth Council , election for all councillors

Redditch Council , election for all councillors

Lincoln Council , election for one third of councillors

Rugby , election for one third of councillors

Tamworth, election for one third of councillors

