Watch the tiny antelope settle into its new home at All Things Wild in Honeybourne...

One of the world’s smallest species of antelope has arrived at a zoo near Evesham.

'Twiglet' the Dik Dik has been transferred from Wild Discovery Zoo near Preston to All Things Wild in Honeybourne.

The 35-centimetre-long antelope has come to the Midlands as part of an international breeding programme to protect Dik Dik for future generations.

Although the species is not currently endangered, some localised populations of wild Dik-Dik are under threat from both poaching and habitat encroachment.

In the wild, Dik-Dik are found throughout Eastern, Central and Southern Africa. Credit: ITV News Central

A male companion for Twiglet is expected to arrive at the zoo later this year.

All Things Wild’s Animal Manager, Matthew Parker, said: “Dik-Diks are very shy and timid animals.

“They are also incredibly unusual, with a prehensile proboscis which reminds some people of an elephant’s trunk.

“Although many populations of Dik-Dik antelope remain in good numbers across large parts of Africa, there is emerging evidence to suggest that some localised populations are dwindling due to common issues such as habitat loss and poaching for illegal markets.”

