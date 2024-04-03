A man, 90, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, after a woman died following a collision in Worcestershire.

Six people were injured after a Fiat 500 hit a group of pedestrians on Church Street in Malvern, on Tuesday 8 August 2023.

One woman died from her injuries.

Peter Burrow, of Meadow Walk in Colwall, is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 30 April.

In a statement, West Mercia Police said: "The charges relate to a fatal collision in Church Street, on Tuesday 8 August 2023, where a woman has sadly died from her injuries.

"Peter Burrow, aged 90, of Meadow Walk in Colwall is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on Tuesday 30 April."

