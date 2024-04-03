Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, after a woman died at a house following a reported 'medical emergency' in Biddulph, Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called to Lynmouth Close at around 10.25pm on Tuesday 2 April, to reports of woman in cardiac arrest.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two ambulances were sent to the property, where it "quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the woman" and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, 23, all from Biddulph, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Staffordshire Police said it had received reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at a house on the street. A spokeswoman said: "Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, aged 23, all from Biddulph, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody this morning. If you were in the area on April 2 or have any information that could help our investigation, particularly those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area, please get in touch."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…