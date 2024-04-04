Play Brightcove video

Out of the 27 maternity units in the Midlands, more than two thirds are rated as 'Requires Improvement', or worse.

Not a single unit has achieved the top rating of 'Outstanding'.

The Care Quality Commission, or CQC, inspects units and draws up a report, giving each unit an overall rating ranging from 'Inadequate' to 'Outstanding'.

The CQC's deputy chief executive told us, "At some NHS hospital trusts we have found that issues such as the quality of staff training; poor risk assessment; and a failure to engage with, learn from and listen to the needs of women are still impacting on the safety of services, and we have been clear with those hospitals where action must be taken.

“The increased national focus on maternity safety is both welcome and crucial to improvement, but as we highlighted in our 2022/23 State of Care report – we are yet to see the progress needed and current ratings show too many maternity units where there is more to do.

“Safe, high-quality maternity care for all is not an ambitious or unrealistic goal. It should be the minimum expectation for women and babies – and is what staff working in maternity services across the country want to provide.

“It's not acceptable that maternity safety is still so far from where it needs to be. As a healthcare system, we need to do better for women and for babies."

The government says that ensuring all women receive safe and compassionate maternity care is a “priority” and the NHS says it's putting £186 million a year into growing the maternity workforce, and strengthening leadership - and is working with Trusts to make improvements.

