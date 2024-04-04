A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenage girl in a park in Rugby.

Police were called to reports of an incident in Caldecott Park, between 9.00pm on Wednesday 3 April and 12:50am on Thursday 4 April.

A 20-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of rape this morning.

Areas of the park remain taped off while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Chloe Harrison from Warwickshire Police said: “This was an extremely concerning incident that has left the victim extremely distressed. She is currently receiving support from specially trained officers.

“CCTV operators did an excellent job in quickly identifying a suspect and this allowed us to make an arrest this morning.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area today and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

