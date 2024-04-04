A retired vet and father-of-three died from bite wounds after being found in cardiac arrest at a house in Meriden, Warwickshire.

Police say seven dogs were seized at the scene and a 75-year-old woman from the Coleshill area was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.Antony ‘Tony’ Harrington, 77, was found unconscious at his home on Packington Lane in the village of Meriden on the evening of 25 November 2023.

His bite wounds were found to be the cause of his death.

It has been reported that one of the seven dogs involved in his death was his own, while the others are believed to have been owned by a friend.A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “At 6.04pm on November 25 2023, paramedics contacted police to inform them of a man in cardiac arrest at a house in Packington Lane, Meriden.“The man in his 70s was declared dead at the scene. He had suffered bite injuries, which were found to be the cause of death.“Inquiries are ongoing.“Seven dogs were seized at the scene and a 75-year-old woman from the Coleshill area was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.“She has since been bailed while inquiries continue.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We were called to reports of an unconscious patient in the garden of a property on Packington Lane in Meriden.“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the air ambulance service critical care car were sent to the scene.“Unfortunately, on arrival, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”Mr Harrington is believed to have bought The Lodge Veterinary Centre near Birmingham with his late wife Louise in 1980, but both later retired from full time veterinary practice.A traction engine enthusiast, Mr Harrington would attend local events with the Wallis & Steevens 7248 engine Pedler, which he owned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...