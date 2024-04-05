A £10,000 reward is on offer for information about the location of a 50-year-old man in connection with a string of violent burglaries.

Martin McDonagh has been wanted by Nottinghamshire Police and is known to have links to the Radford area of Nottingham.

The charity Crimestoppers which is offering the reward said: "Crimestoppers - who are independent of the police - is supporting the investigation by offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information they exclusively receive that leads to the arrest of Martin McDonagh. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on 5 July 2024."

People should not approach McDonagh, but contact the police directly or the charity Crimestoppers if you wish to stay 100% anonymous.

Mark Hallas, Chief Executive of the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Amid rising concerns, our charity is backing the effort to catch this fugitive by offering a reward and reminding people that they have the option to use Crimestoppers and stay anonymous.

“We know that people can be reluctant to speak to law enforcement and give their details, especially when it involves dangerous criminals. Crimestoppers offers a safe alternative, guaranteeing complete anonymity. No police. No courts. No witness statements.

“If you know where McDonagh is located, please do the right thing and speak up. Crimestoppers is open 24/ 7, 365 days a year via our website and also on the phone. Your information could make all the difference."

