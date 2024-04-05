Play Brightcove video

A warning that the footage shows Hayden Frost's sinister stalking of his victim

A gunman who stalked his victim at night, lurking in alleyways and a bush before pelting him with bullets, has been jailed for 32 years.

Hayden Frost, 26, from Laburnum Avenue, Solihull, followed his victim round Marston Green and Chelmsley Wood on an e-bike, waiting for him to become separated from his friends, before attacking him and shooting him multiple times.

The victim still has fragments of bullet in his shoulder.

Frost hid in a hedge to watch his victim

Frost's sinister mission was entirely captured on CCTV.

He left his home on the evening of 9 September last year dressed in dark clothing and carrying a man bag. He travelled on an e-bike to the Marston Green Tavern, Marston Green, where his victim was out with friends.

Shortly after 11pm, Frost followed the man to the Iron Horse Pub, on the Flaxley Road, where he was caught on CCTV hiding in a bush and watching his movements as he socialised with friends.

Frost followed his victim on an e-bike

Frost followed his victim around on e-bike as he travelled to Cranberry Road, Chelmsley Wood, to visit a friend.

Here Frost went and hid in a nearby alleyway, where he bobbed in and out, watching the movements of his intended target.

Frost emerges from an alleyway

In the early hours of September 10 the man became separated from friends and walked to a nearby cashpoint.

Frost seized his moment and chased his victim, discharging multiple gunshots towards his head before fleeing again on his e-bike. The white flashes can be seen on the CCTV.

The white flashes indicate the weapon being fired

Frost was sentenced to 32 years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court.

He was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence during a trial which ended this week.

As well as a gunshot wound to the neck, with the bullet travelling down to his right shoulder, his victim has psychological scars including fearing being left on his own when out in public.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Gunman Hayden Frost

Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from the Major Crime Team, said: “We are delighted with the sentence.

"Frost was calculating, dressed in black he followed his victim on an e-bike, where he hid and waited for him to be alone and vulnerable. He then carried out what must have been a terrifying attack on is victim who was forced to run for his life as bullets were discharged.

"He was not only left with physical injuries but has to deal with the psychological effects as well."

