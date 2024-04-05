All traffic held on M6 southbound to Spaghetti Junction

All traffic is currently being temporarily held and nothing is moving on the M6 Southbound from J7 A34 Birmingham Road (Great Barr) to J6 A38 Tyburn Road (Spaghetti Junction).

The Highways Agency says its due to an accident involving two cars and a lorry on the M6.

Northbound traffic is also slow as it passes the scene.

It falls on the same day that there is major disruption on the trains due to strike action with no trains in an out of Birmingham New Street station.

