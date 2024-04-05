A man and woman have died following an incident in Coventry. Police were called to Caludon Road in Stoke at around 5.30am (Friday, 5 March).

Tents have been put up outside an address, it is understood.A man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives said they believe the two people are known to each other, and their next of kin is being supported.

Officers will remain at the scene throughout the day to establish what happened but have described the incident as 'isolated.'

A spokesman for Coventry Police said: “We are investigating after the deaths of a man and woman in Coventry. We were called to Caludon Road shortly after 5.30am today (Friday, March 5).“A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, she died from her injuries a short time later.“We will be holding a scene at the address today to establish exactly what happened. We would like to reassure the public that we believe this was an isolated incident.“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage."

