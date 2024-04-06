Lee O'Brien, 51, and his two son's, Lewis, 31, and Luke, 36, killed Darren Smith after being him in broad daylight in Shard End. Credit: West Midlands Police

A father and his two sons have been jailed for beating a man to death with a wrench in Birmingham in broad daylight, for his two Rolex watches.

Lee O’Brien, 51, and sons Luke, 36, and Lewis, 31, ambushed Darren Smith outside a row of shops in broad daylight in Shard End, on March 15 last year.The 51-year-old had been to a phone shop to buy a new mobile phone case when he was beaten by the trio on Heath Way.

He was repeatedly punched and kicked, and hit with a wrench.

They stole two Rolex watches from Darren’s wrist and threatened shop staff before fleeing in their cars.

Darren Smith, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene after being beaten and hit with a wrench, before his two Rolex watches were stolen. Credit: West Midlands Police / BPM Media

Darren walked unsteadily out of the shop, before collapsing nearby, where members of the public gave first aid until emergency services arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, after suffering severe head injuries and a heart attack.

After Mr Smith was attacked, shop workers were threatened before the trio fled in their cars. Credit: BPM Media

Lee O’Brien and his two sons Luke and Lewis fled to Torquay in a friend's car - which was then traced by police.

They were arrested the following day, on 16 March 2023.

At Birmingham Crown Court last September Lee O’Brien, 51, Luke O’Brien, 36 and Lewis O’Brien 31, all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

On Friday 5 April 2024, Lewis O'Brien and Luke O'Brien were both jailed for 12-and-a-half-years and Lee O'Brien was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood from our Homicide Team, said: “We know that Lee, Luke and Lewis all knew Darren. They robbed him but claimed that they did not intend to kill him.

“My thought’s remain with Mr Smith’s family at this distressing time, I hope that these sentences bring them some sense of justice being done.”

Darren’s family previously released this tribute: "We as a family are devastated at the loss of our son Darren.

"He was a caring man and was loved by all who knew him. He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.”

