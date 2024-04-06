Play Brightcove video

An appeal to decide the fate of "Britain's wonkiest pub" will be heard at an inquiry this summer, as Nick Reid reports.

A date has been set for an appeal against an order to rebuild the Crooked House pub in Himley, after it was demolished last year following a suspected arson attack.

The owners, ATE Farms Ltd - who had bought the pub from Marston's just weeks before it was destroyed by a fire - were ordered by South Staffordshire Council to rebuild the historic building in February.

The enforcement notice for unlawful demolition gave the owners three years to bring the building back to "what it was prior to the fire”, by February 2027.

But they lodged an appeal and and the council has now been notified that a planning inspector has been appointed.

An inquiry to hear the appeal and decided the fate of the pub will open at 10.00am on Tuesday 23 July.

Supporters argued that restoring the pub to its former glory was essential for preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the area. Credit: ITV News Central

The 258-year-old pub in Himley, near Dudley, was reduced to rubble following a fire on 5 August 2023.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the fire, which is being treated as arson by police.

Staffordshire Police says the suspects currently remain on conditional police bail as the investigation continues.

Supporters argued that restoring the pub to its former glory was essential for preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the area.

An initiative was launched following the destruction of the iconic inn to help protect historic and cherished pubs in the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…