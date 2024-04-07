A man in his 80's has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Birmingham on a major road into the city.

It happened on A34 Walsall Road, near to the junction of Beeches Road, in Perry Barr, just before 8.20pm on Saturday 6 April.

A black Ford Focus travelling towards the city centre was involved in a collision with an elderly man.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

West Midlands Police said: "The driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with our enquiries.

"Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to officers.

"We're reviewing CCTV but are particularly interested in any dashcam footage."

