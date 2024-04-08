Two men have been jailed for murdering 23-year-old Cody Fisher who was stabbed to death in a nightclub.

Mr Fisher was killed on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day in 2022.

Remy Gordon, 23, Kami Carpenter, 22 and Reegan Anderson, 19, all denied charges of murder and affray.

Following a 10-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, a jury found Gordon guilty of murder and guilty of affray. Carpenter was handed a majority verdict of guilty for murder.

Today, Gordon was jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years, and Carpenter for life with minimum of 25 years.

Reegan Anderson, 19, of Erdington, was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of an alternative charge of manslaughter but guilty of affray.

He has been jailed for 18 months for affray but he has already served this in custody, and was released on license.

Prosecutor Michael Duck KC told the court, the loss of Cody Fisher’s life "appears to relate to a minor falling out he had with Remy Gordon approximately 48 hours before his death.”

The earlier incident took place at the Popworld club in Solihull.

He said: “The inevitable consequence is that in that sort of environment people are going to come into contact with each other. It’s simply unavoidable.

“There was a brief coming together of Cody Fisher and Remy Gordon that night.

“Cody Fisher (and the close friend who was later chased at the Crane nightclub) were making their way towards the exit.

“Necessarily they had to move through a crowd of people. Tragically, amongst that crowd was Remy Gordon.

“There was a brief contact between Cody Fisher and Remy Gordon’s back it seems.

“Cody Fisher it seems did little more than touch Remy Gordon’s back. Remy Gordon was looking for an argument with somebody.”

Mr Fisher was not prepared to apologise, having done nothing wrong and been threatened with violence, the court heard, and left the club with his friend.

It is alleged Gordon sent messages on Snapchat to friends around 45 minutes after the initial incident, appealing for help to identify a photograph showing Mr Fisher and threatening to “shank him up”.

In a statement released after the verdicts were handed down, West Midlands Police Detective Inspector, Michelle Thurgood, said: “The absolute tragedy of this case is just how trivial the motive was.

“It’s the kind of thing that most right-minded people would have just ignored and moved on, but Remy Gordon, for reasons only he can explain, took real exception to this.

“It was a chance brushing together of two men who did not know each other and had no reason to fall out.

“Cody’s life has been cut tragically short, and it’s had a catastrophic impact on his family and friends.”

