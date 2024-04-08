Police have begun a murder investigation after a 15-year old boy died after a stabbing in West Bromwich.

Officers were called to New Square off New Street in the town centre, just after 9.15pm on the 7th April.

Paramedics were also at the scene, but were unable to save the boy.

Police say the boy's family have been informed and we have launched a murder investigation.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

DCI Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide team said:

"It is a tragedy that yet another young life has been lost as a result knife crime. Our immediate thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We’re at the early stages of our enquiries but we have detectives working hard to identify those responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

"There are several lines of enquiry that we will be following, but we also need people to come forward with information.

“We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community over the coming days.”