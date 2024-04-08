Teenager arrested as family of stabbed boy, 15, pay tribute to 'wonderful son'

The family of a 15-year old boy who died after being stabbed in West Bromwich, have paid tribute to their "wonderful son".

Isaac Brown was attacked in New Square at around 9.15pm on the 7th April.

His family said: “Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

"We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened.”

A police tent at New Square Credit: BPM Media

Police have arrested a 17-year old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody for questioning.

Detectives say their enquiries are continuing while the area is cordoned off for forensic searches. CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed.

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the Homicide Unit, said:

“Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Isaac and we have specially trained officers in place to support them.

“We hope the arrest provides some reassurance to the community as we understand the concern the tragic incident has caused to those living, working and visiting the town centre.

“Extra officers will be in and around New Square as a cordon remains in place.

“Please talk to them if you have any concerns. We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last night around the time of the incident and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”