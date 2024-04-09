A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in West Bromwich.

Isaac Brown was attacked in New Square at around 9.15pm on Sunday 7 April.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Isaac Brown was stabbed to death in West Bromwich on Sunday evening Credit: ITV News Central

The 13-year-old is the second teenager arrested after a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday.

Both teenagers remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Isaac Brown's family paid tribute to him following his death, describing him as a "wonderful son".

They said: “Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

"We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened.”

