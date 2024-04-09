Birmingham City has confirmed plans for a brand new stadium and sports quarter, as its new home.

The club's owners, Knighthead has confirmed the purchase of the former 48-acre Wheels motor-racing site in Bordesley Green for the major development.

The site will have training facilities, a new academy, community pitches and commercial space to support local businesses.

It will be the new home for training for all of the club's teams, and it's expected to create around 3,000 local jobs.

The Sports Quarter will be home to a new stadium and training facilities Credit: PA Images

Knighthead took over ownership of the Blues last summer, and have since invested £8.3m into the club’s existing infrastructure.

The Co-CEO and Chairman, Tom Wagner, said: "When we invested in Birmingham City, we made it very clear that we had an ambitious vision to transform the experience for our fans and make a positive contribution to the growth and vitality of the city of Birmingham.

"The acquisition of the former Wheels site is an important next step in making this a reality. The plans for the Sports Quarter will bring global interest to our Club and to Birmingham as a whole.

The club's owners are planning to develop the 48-acre former Wheels site in Bordesley Park. Credit: BPM Media

"It is going to transform the future of our Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams, and the fortunes of the community that we call home. We are excited to collaborate with the fans, the local community, and key partners in Birmingham to deliver on our plans for the Sports Quarter."

Birmingham City is currently sitting in the Championship relegation zone, but speaking to ITV Central, Tom Wagner confirmed the development plans would not be affected by any results from this season, saying "We're not quitters".

In a statement, the club said: "The ambition for the Sports Quarter is for it to become a globally recognisable sporting and entertainment location.

"The goal is for Blues to have a world-class stadium, training facilities for both men and women, a new academy, community pitches and commercial space to support innovative local businesses, all within walking distance to the city centre."

The venue, formerly known as Wheels Adventure Park, was home to motor racing and kart circuits before it closed down in 2021.

The site has been sold by Birmingham City Council, which says the plans will "regenerate the area".

Council leader, Cllr John Cotton, said: "This is a huge moment for everyone associated with Birmingham City FC, and I'm sure Knighthead's ambitious vision will excite Blues fans everywhere.

"I want to thank our council officers who have worked so closely with the club and these exciting plans will regenerate the area, creating thousands of much-needed jobs.

"Hopefully, this is the first step on a journey to Birmingham once again being home to two Premier League football clubs."

The new development will have community facilities Credit: PA Images

Commenting on the plans, Birmingham City Football Club Chief Executive Officer, Garry Cook, said: "Our owners have an ambition that is greater than anything this Club has ever seen, and when we deliver it the impact on the global reputation of Birmingham will be seismic.

"Tom Wagner, in his May 8th 2023 Letter to Fans, asked supporters to hold Knighthead accountable to six commitments. One of those was for Birmingham City Football Club to build on the pivotal role it plays in the economic, social, and cultural landscape in the city, making sure it is always a cornerstone and positive force for good in the local community. Without doubt, today’s announcement delivers on this commitment."

