Man charged with Dudley murder from three years ago

West Midlands Police have charged a man with murder of Mohamed Haroon Zeb in Dudley three years ago.

Mr Zeb was shot outside his home address in Queens Cross in the early hours of 31 January 2021.

Sikander Ali, aged 27 from Dudley, was arrested yesterday and has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He is due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Two men have previously been convicted of Mr Zeb’s murder, and a third convicted of manslaughter.

Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu were convicted of murder following a trial in January 2023 and were jailed for a total of 60 years.

Akeel Hussain was found guilty of manslaughter in November 2023 and jailed for 15 years.

