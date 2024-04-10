A man has died in a house fire in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to Courtenay Gardens in St Ann's at around 6.10am on Wednesday 10 April.

A cordon remains in place at the site, as investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

Crews from London Road and Arnold fire stations attended.

T om Staples from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "I would like to send my condolences and those of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to the friends and family of the man involved in this incident."We are thinking of his loved ones at this sad time. An investigation into the cause is underway."

