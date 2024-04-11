ADHD: 'My private diagnosis cost me £2,000 but could be revoked by the NHS'

Play Brightcove video

A man from Staffordshire who got a private diagnosis for ADHD says he has been told if he wants NHS treatment, he needs to wait another year for an NHS assessment.

Kevin Healey, an autism campaigner from Newcastle-Under-Lyme, paid £2,000 for his private ADHD assessment with top doctor Dr Carol Stott. He says the process was thorough and robust, lasting 20 hours.

But in February, Kevin was told by the NHS that regardless of his private diagnosis, he would need to be re-assessed if he wanted to access NHS treatment - which could take over a year.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour and concentration.

Kevin said it affects almost every daily task: "the littlest thing can make me frustrated, can cause huge amounts of anxiety, and stress.

"People are born with ADHD and autism, it's not a midlife crisis thing.

"My ADHD has never been picked up and even as a child my autism was never picked up. So I struggled through life, through education too, with bullying."

The 49-year-old autism campaigner said the wait for an NHS re-assessment may not even ensure he gets access to medication, because his original diagnosis could be revoked.

The letter Kevin received from his local Adult ADHD Assessment Team said:

"We are aware that you already have a private diagnosis of ADHD, but after reviewing the information provided about your symptoms, it was felt that you are suitable for further screening for possible re-assessment.

"It's important to mention that re-assessment may result in a diagnosis of ADHD not being made and if this is the case, your diagnosis will be revoked."

Those working in the field say the longer waits for a diagnosis are because of a surge in demand on the NHS following greater awareness of ADHD symptoms.

Professor Amanda Kirby, ADHD specialist and Chairperson of the ADHD Foundation, said: “The secondary impact of not being diagnosed has a long lasting impact on psychological wellbeing.

"ADHD should be looked at like diabetes - unless you identify and support somebody you’ll see the secondary consequences of untreated ADHD happening.”

ADHD UK predicts there are 1.9 million adults living in the UK with the condition.

Kevin said private treatment would be unaffordable, and the uncertainty surrounding whether he can access the NHS is giving him anxiety.

He said: "If I can't get the diagnosis on the NHS then I would have to see a private psychiatrist.

"In essence, it could cost me between £200-400 a month, to see a psychiatrist and obtain the medication. I shouldn't have to pay that.

"It's not just me, it's affecting so many people in the region and nationally.

"I’m not prepared to wait, why should I have to wait.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

“We know it’s vital to have a timely diagnosis of ADHD, and we are taking action to reduce assessment delays.

“NHS England is establishing a new ADHD taskforce alongside the government to improve care for people living with the condition.

“Integrated care boards and NHS Trusts are responsible for commissioning services for people with ADHD in line with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines on ADHD diagnosis and treatment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...