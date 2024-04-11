Man seriously injured following Handsworth street stabbing

A man has been seriously injured after he was stabbed in a street in Handsworth in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Whitehall Road at 12:14am on Thursday (11 April).

Paramedics found the man in the street with critical injuries and he was treated at the scene, before being rushed to hospital.

A police tent is in place in Whitehall Road following the attack and the street remains blocked off in both directions.

A police tent has been erected in Whitehall Road following the attack. Credit: BPM Media

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "A man has been taken to a major trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Handsworth this morning. We were called at 12.14am to Whitehall Road.

"On arrival, crews found a man with critical injuries. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced trauma care before he was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. MERIT travelled on board to provide continued treatment en route”.

Police sealed off the road in both directions following the attack. Credit: BPM Media

