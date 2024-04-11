Play Brightcove video

The keepers say they were 'jumping for joy' when they spotted the twins riding on the back of mum and dad

Staff at a wildlife park in Telford are celebrating the births of two of the world's smallest species of monkey.

Pygmy marmosets are native to South America and are one of the smallest mammal species on the planet.

Staff say the twin babies, who were born at Exotic Zoo, are approximately just 3cm tall and when fully grown will only reach a height of 10 - 15 cm.

Pygmy Marmosets are usually found throughout South America ranging from Brazil to Bolivia but they are experiencing population decline in the wild due to habitat loss across the Amazon basin.

The species are vulnerable to extinction in the wild according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

When fully grown the monkeys stand between 10 - 15cm. Credit: Exotic Zoo

New parents, Robyn and Hook, were matched at the zoo as part of an initiative to safeguard the species from extinction.

Keepers at the park in Telford say it's the first time that the species have been successfully bred there.

Scott Adams, Exotic Zoo Director, said the arrival of the baby marmosets came as a "huge surprise" for everybody at the zoo.

"We’re delighted to be able to play a role in the European captive breeding programme for the species", he said. "We have a hands-off policy with our Pygmy Marmosets and couldn’t be sure whether the female was pregnant, our keepers were jumping for joy when they spotted the twins riding on the back of mum and dad.’’

‘’The twins are approximately three cm in height and are already quite active. Robyn is a great first-time mum, she seems to be feeding them well and then allowing their dad to carry them around on his back for the rest of the time."

He added that it will be a few weeks yet until the youngsters become confident enough to leave their parent's side to properly explore their enclosure.

