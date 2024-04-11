Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a schoolboy was stabbed in West Bromwich.

15-year-old Isaac Brown was fatally stabbed on New Square at approximately 9.30pm on Sunday night (7 April).

The two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

The boys have also been charged with robbery, and the 13-year-old with a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the murder.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today (11 April).

A third boy, aged 16, has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Ade George from West Midlands Police's Homicide Unit, said: “Extra patrols in the area will continue as we support the local community after this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts remain with Isaac’s friends and family.”

The force are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them by calling 101 or via LiveChat on their website quoting 3772 of 7 April.

