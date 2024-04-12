Armed mob convicted of killing DPD worker jailed for total of 122 years

Five men have been jailed for killing a DPD delivery driver who was beaten to death in Shrewsbury.

Aurman Singh, who was 23 years old and from Smethwick, sustained serious head injuries when he was struck with multiple weapons, including an axe, golf club and hockey stick.

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road, Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews, Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick, were unanimously convicted of murder.

Sukhmandeep Singh, 25, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick, was acquitted of murder but unanimously convicted of manslaughter.

The men received the following sentences:Arshdeep Singh- 28 yearsJagdeep Singh - 28 yearsShivdeep Singh - 28 yearsManjot Singh - 28 yearsSukhmandeep Singh - 10 years

The attack happened in the middle of the day on August 21, 2023 as the delivery driver was on his rounds in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill.

His injuries were described as so severe there was no chance of him surviving and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled in a white Mercedes Benz and grey Audi before discarding some of theweapons in nearby Hubert Way.

The Audi was followed by police as it headed towards Tipton in the West Midlands where the men were filmed dumping the axe, wrapped in a grey hoodie, in a bin.

The attack happened in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire Credit: Stephanie Wareham/PA

The murder investigation was led by Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy of West Mercia Police. He said: “I am pleased that significant sentences have been handed to these men for the brutal murder of Aurman Singh.

“These five men are dangerous individuals who will now serve a considerable sentence inprison where they cannot cause further harm to the wider public.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from local residents and those who provided vital information to assist with our investigation and gave evidence in court.“Aurman’s family have understandably been left shattered, when he was tragically killed in a planned and brutal attack in Shrewsbury, and my thoughts and condolences remain withthem.

“Today’s sentence should send a strong message to those who think they can come into our towns and cities to commit violent crime that we will not stop in our efforts to find them and put them before the courts."

