A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked and stabbed in Birmingham.

Razvan Mut, aged 33, will appear at city magistrates today following the incident in Handsworth.

Emergency services were called to Whitehall Road at 12:14am on Thursday (11 April).

Paramedics found a man in the street with critical injuries and he was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

The 64-year-old victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Mut, of no fixed address, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...