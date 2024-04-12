Ten people have been arrested in connection with the murders of two men in Coventry six years ago.

Johnny Robbins, aged 33, disappeared on 21 March 2018 and is believed to have been tortured before being murdered. His body has not been found.

Johnny’s death is linked to the murder of Daniel Shaw, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place in the Tile Hill area on 25 March 2018.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while two women and two men were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All those arrested are in their 20s and 30s and were arrested at locations across the Midlands, including Coventry and Warwickshire.

Three of the men arrested remain in custody. The seven other suspects have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

West Midlands Police is still appealing to hear from anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ryan Hobday, aged 28 in 2018, from Coventry, who is wanted in connection with the murders.

Police however believe he may also have been murdered.

Johnny’s mother Ginnie said today: “We've been in a very long and black tunnel for six long and painful years.

“There's still a long way to go but we are very confident in the job the homicide team are doing to get justice for our very much loved and dearly missed Johnny.”

While Daniel’s sister Blossom said: “It is uplifting as a family to finally see, after six years, some positive progress in the investigation into Daniel’s murder.

“We truly hope we can get some justice for Dan and our thoughts are with him always.”

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer Jenny Birch said: “These are significant arrests that have been some time in the planning.

“We are absolutely committed to establishing the truth behind what happened to Johnny and Daniel.

“While we have made good progress in recent months, it’s still really important that anyone who has information on the murders gets in touch.

“Six years have passed, and allegiances change. Do the right thing, and pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…