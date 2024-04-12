Two teenagers appear before court charged with murdering boy, 15

A 13 year old boy and a teenager aged 17 have appeared before a Crown Court judge charged with stabbing a teenager to death near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally injured in New Square, West Bromwich, at about 9.15pm on Sunday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared by separate videolinks at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, each charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The younger boy also faces a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the death.

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, were ordered to appear at the same court for a further hearing in June.

Adjourning the case, Judge Michael Chambers KC told the boys: “Your case is being adjourned and the next hearing will be on June 14, when you will be asked if you plead guilty or deny the offences charged.“

In the meantime you must remain in custody, which in each of your cases is youth detention accommodation.”The youths are both from the Smethwick area.

In a tribute released on Monday, the family of Isaac said they were “unable to understand what has happened”.

The family also described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.

