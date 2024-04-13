The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby visited Derbyshire for the first time since 2016.

The aim of his visit was to lead a day of prayers, lending his support to churches and community groups across the Diocese.

The Archbishop visited the foodbank at Saints Augustine Church in Chesterfield and the nearby Christian charity Hope House, a community with accommodation for previously homeless people.

The Archbishop of Canterbury leading prayers in Ilkeston, Derbyshire Credit: ITV News Central

He then travelled to a farm in Youlgreave for prayer with members of the farming community before joining families and young people for a picnic at Crich Tower.

At Ilkeston market place he offered prayers with local people and passers-by from outside St Thomas’s church before heading to Shelton Lock for a children’s tea party.

His final stop was into the city to lead prayers at Derby Cathedral.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby said: "The message today is that it's a day of encouraging people to pray and the message is, God isn't just an idea or a concept or a setter of rules, he is none of that. God is reality who loves us. Even if you're not a practising Christian, turn to him and pray and you will meet him."

The Bishop of Derby, The Right Reverend Libby Lane: “Every day, I pray for the people of our county and city, for lives to be transformed through growing church and building community. What an encouragement it is to have Archbishop Justin come to share in that work and witness to the good news we share.

