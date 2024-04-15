A child has died and two women are being treated for injuries after a road traffic collision in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to Upper Highgate Street at 9:45pm on Sunday 14 April to reports that four pedestrians had been involved in a collision with a car.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and two critical care paramedics attended the scene.

A female child was in a critical condition and, despite treatment, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Three other pedestrians were involved in the crash, and two were treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

They were conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

Another child was assessed by ambulance crews but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene.

