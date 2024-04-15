Play Brightcove video

Dramatic footage shows the damage left behind after high winds ripped through a home in Derbyshire.

High winds have hit parts of the East Midlands today with the fire service and ambulance attending incidents throughout the region.

Sean Toomey and his daughter Molly were getting ready to head to school when the strong winds swept through several roads at West Bridgford in Nottingham.

Sean Toomey said: "I heard a loud noise. My wife was in the kitchen and she was shouting 'the trampoline is rising'.

"Lucky that my bamboo was in my back garden so it didn’t go into the next door's garden. There was a lot of roaring sound and debris flying everywhere."

Eleven miles away at Breaston in Derbyshire, the roof of a house on Churchill Close came off after high winds came through the area.

The owner of the house had a narrow escape.

He was asleep in his bedroom when the roof was blown away and suffered a few cuts to his head.

Lindsay Carruthers was downstairs having a coffee at the time the roof of her home was caught in the chaos .

Credit: ITV Central News

"Things started to move outside and there was a great big armageddon. Huge, huge tornado or cyclone I got upstairs as quickly as possible."

" My husband was coming out of the bedroom and his head was bleeding profusely. If more slates had landed, they’re very sharp slates, it could've been more traumatic, catastrophic.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…