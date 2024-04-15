Play Brightcove video

Dramatic footage from a home security camera shows a caravan being flipped over on a driveway in Knutton.

Credit: Steven Lee Hemmings

A suspected tornado has ripped through parts of north Staffordshire this morning, leaving a trail of destruction through one village with a caravan flipped over and dozens of cars and homes damaged.

Residents in Knutton were woken up at around 06.30am to severe gusts tearing through the village - damaging cars and roofs.

Homes and gardens were damaged in the early morning suspected tornado in Knutton. Credit: BPM Media

In the St Giles Road area, pictures show a caravan lying on its side and garden fences wrecked with debris left littering the streets.

Emergency services were called to Knutton after the gusts hit at 6.30am this morning. Credit: BPM Media

Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene and St Giles Road remains cordoned off this morning.

Paul Morris, 54, has lived on St Giles Road for five years.He said: "I was just going out of the house at 6.30am. It was horrendous. I managed to close the front door. All of a sudden there was an almighty roar, it was just mayhem after that."Paul and his partner are well aware of the devastation hurricanes leave behind in America.He added: "The devastation Hurricane Katrina caused - they are still recovering from it now."He added: "This was literally 10 seconds - that is all it lasted. There was torrential rain, wind and then the tornado struck. I could not believe it."I rang the emergency services at 6.45am. The woman who took the call did not believe it. It took 45 minutes for the police to come and one-and-a-half hours for the fire brigade. The fire service have said they have not got the equipment to deal with this. You can't prepare for it. You do not expect it."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across north Staffordshire - with gusts of 46mph hitting the area.

The weather warning remains in force until 10.00pm tonight.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…