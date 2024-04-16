Birmingham Airport says it has "temporarily suspended operations", with no flights going in or out following a security incident on a plane.

It follows reports of a suspicious item being found on an aircraft.

Aer Lingus Regional flight EAG47S, which declared an emergency, is a routine scheduled flight between Birmingham Airport and Belfast.

Officials at the airport are encouraging passengers to continue to turn up for flights, saying they hope the disruption will be short-lived.

Flights which were bound for Birmingham are now diverting to East Midlands Airport, Manchester Airport and Bristol Airport.

Trains between Birmingham New Street and Coventry have also been suspended due to emergency services dealing with an incident at the airport. Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry and London Northwestern services have been affected.

Departure boards on the Birmingham Airport website currently show all departing flights as delayed. The first flights to be hit by the delay were due to depart at 16:10.

Others are being turned back around, according to traffic data monitor Inrix.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson said: “Birmingham Airport has temporarily suspended operations due to a security incident on an aircraft.“The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew have disembarked.“All customers due to travel should make their way to the airport and check in as normal.”

ITV News Central has contacted Birmingham Airport, Aer Lingus and West Midlands Police.