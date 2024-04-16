Windrush scandal victim and campaigner Anthony Williams has died from cancer in Jamaica, where he sought a better life after living destitute in Birmingham.

Friends of Mr Williams set up a fundraiser after his death, saying his loved ones had no idea he was sick. He is thought to have died on 29 March from liver cancer.

Mr Williams was born in Jamaica but left with his mother in 1971, aged seven, for a better life in Britain. After attending both primary and secondary school, he joined the army at 16 and served for 13 years.

It wasn't until he was sacked from his conference centre job in 2013 that he realised he was classified as an illegal immigrant.

He was denied benefits and lived destitute in Birmingham for five years, scared to answer the door to anyone. He was forced to pull out his own teeth after being denied dentistry care for a mouth infection.

He previously told ITV Central: "I just couldn't work out why this was happening to me. It got to one point. I wouldn’t open my front door. If anyone knocked on my door, I wouldn’t open it because I was afraid, I don't know why I was just afraid."

Mr Williams became a campaigner for victims of the Windrush scandal. He became a founding member of Windrush Lives in 2020 to help those displaced and disenfranchised by the scandal.

He moved back to Jamaica last year to have a 'fresh start' and better quality of life.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Mr William's family with funeral costs.

It reads: "Anthony gave selflessly. He pushed past the trauma of his experience and told his story to help force change for others.

"His life mattered. Help us honour his legacy and give him the send-off he deserves."